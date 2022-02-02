Essence Group joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator programme to enhance enterprise security market offerings

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Essence Group, a technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, announced that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator programme from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., providing its suite of its security and safety products to help protect workers, buildings, and assets.

As part of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator programme is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, safety, cost savings, and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, programme members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions.

The Essence Enterprise Solutions portfolio comprises an AI-based IoT end-to-end solution that enhances existing enterprise environments by offering a suite of integrated cloud-platforms to ensure safety of workers, buildings, and assets. The complete Essence protection suite allows customers to deter, prevent or quickly address incidents in real time.

Essence brings together best-in-class technologies with advanced products and analytics to provide enterprise security with a variety of video and personal safety tools, products, and real-time alerts regarding potential on-campus incidents that could result in serious injuries and loss of property. The full suite represents the next step forward in propelling smart-enterprise campus safety from a reactive to a proactive real-time approach.

The Umbrella wearable Personal Safety Panic devices, winner of the Twice Picks award for innovation at CES 2022, is the first such device to use the 5G Cat-M networks. It provides immediate incident notification and protection, including fall detection – ideal for multiple enterprise industries including VIPs, transportation workers, construction or other lone workers, students and teachers on and off campus. With the press of a button, the device utilises two-way voice technology to connect with security monitoring services or friends and family to dispatch emergency personnel for immediate assistance. The solution includes GPS and Wi-Fi to enable dispatch operators the ability to locate the device both indoors and outdoors on demand. The device’s small and discrete form factor means that it can be used in a wide variety of situations – senior care, lone workers, child safety and many others.

The MyShield solution, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, is a cloud-based intruder prevention and intervention platform that is connected to 5G CAT-M networks and can be integrated into any existing security system and monitoring centre. It features a proprietary smoke diffuser to actively prevent intrusion by forcing intruders out of premises before they can cause any harm to people, property, or assets. The integrated, easy-to-install system includes a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, a high-definition video camera with recording capabilities for video verification and two-way voice communication.