Essence Group announced launched two advanced 5G-connected IoT devices

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Essence Group announced it will showcase two advanced 5G-connected IoT devices that demonstrate the company’s position at the forefront of 5G cellular connectivity, redefining security and personal safety.

The combination of these cloud-connected intruder prevention and personal emergency response systems provide early insight into how IoT service platforms, on 5G CAT-M networks, can reduce the need for in-home gateways, enabling fast and secure connectivity with services that improve the customer experience.

The revolutionary Integrated FogShield is the world’s first 5G standalone solution for intruder prevention. The all-in-one security solution addresses the need to actively deter intruders from entering homes and placing people and assets at risk. The single device includes motion detection, video recording, two-way voice capabilities, and a smoke diffuser that fills a room with a harmless, yet disorienting, smoke that forces intruders out of the premises. Suitable for both residential and commercial buildings, the system can be integrated with existing security systems, or used as a standalone solution.

Building on Essence Group’s market leadership for cellular-enabled personal emergency response systems, the all-new PERS 5G is the first 5G-enabled system for the senior independent living sector. This highly advanced gateway provides activity monitoring, fall detection, and voice capabilities anywhere in the home. The 5G technology allows service providers and users to enjoy the highest levels of dependability and accuracy. Essence’s PERS solutions are certified for professional senior care monitoring in the US, Europe and other major regions.