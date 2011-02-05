Eric Milam, BlackBerry comment Microsoft’s recent warning against Nobelium

October 2021 by Eric Milam, Vice President of Research and Intelligence at BlackBerry

Following Microsoft’s recent warning against Nobelium, the hacker group behind SolarWinds, Eric Milam, Vice President of Research and Intelligence at BlackBerry, explains the importance of securing the supply chain and the consequences of their vulnerability on our society:

« Nobelium's latest attack on the global IT supply chain underscores the ongoing risk to companies that are critical to the normal functioning of our society. Unfortunately, the global supply chain as it currently exists is built for accessibility and speed, not resiliency. One small gap in a supply chain's security infrastructure – no matter the location or entry point – can have a massive impact on our GDP, especially heading into the holiday season. Since the supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link, organizations need to have a layered defense to stop attacks before executed.

The main focus here is how vital it is to secure IT supply chains - not just for the benefit of downstream customers, but that of resellers and technology service providers. If the supply chain is lacking in a secure internal infrastructure, threat actors gaining access to other critical resources is inevitable. It doesn’t matter whether its technology, fuel or food – organizations worldwide should ensure the use of intelligent cybersecurity solutions that can prevent, detect and respond to these attacks, now and in the future. »