Equinix and GIC to Add $3.9B to Expand xScale Data Center Program

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Equinix, Inc. announced agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, which when closed and built out will bring the xScaleTM data center portfolio to greater than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally.

xScale data centers add to Equinix’s global platform of more than 220 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers by serving the unique core workload deployment needs of a targeted group of hyperscale companies, including the world’s largest cloud service providers. After deal closing and buildout, the xScale data center portfolio will span three regions:

Europe: Dublin (three xScale data centers), Frankfurt (five xScale data centers), Helsinki (one xScale data center), London (two xScale data centers), Madrid (two xScale data centers), Milan (one xScale data center), Paris (four xScale data centers) and Warsaw (one xScale data center)

Asia-Pacific: Osaka (three xScale data centers) and Tokyo (three xScale data centers)

Americas: Mexico City (one xScale data center) and São Paulo (three xScale data centers)

Three additional sites are expected to be announced at a future date

Highlights/Key Facts

It is expected that the xScale portfolio of 32 facilities will provide more than 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity when fully built out.

With xScale data centers, hyperscale companies can add core deployments to their existing access point footprints at Equinix, enabling their growth on a single platform that can immediately span 63 global metros and offer direct interconnection-within a vibrant set of ecosystems-to their customers and strategic business partners.

Platform Equinix® features more than 40% of the private on-ramps to the top global cloud service providers - more than any other provider. As hyperscale companies scale their operations at Equinix, the ecosystem of nearly 10,000 enterprises and other companies currently operating at Equinix benefit from increased opportunities to directly connect and operate in proximity to the largest global cloud operators.

Equinix is a leader in data center sustainability and is greening the supply chains of its customers. Equinix’s long-term goal of using 100% clean and renewable energy for its global platform has resulted in significant increases in renewable energy coverage globally. Equinix has continued to make advancements in the way it designs, builds and operates its data centers with high energy-efficiency standards, and all xScale data centers will be LEED certified (or regional equivalent certification).

The JV projects in today’s announcement are expected to close in several waves over the course of 2021, pending regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Under the terms of the JV agreements, GIC will own an 80% equity interest in the future joint ventures and Equinix will own the remaining 20% equity interest.