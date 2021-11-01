Equinix, Inc. announced plans to build a new International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Equinix, Inc. announced plans to build a new International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in the Agecroft Commerce Park in Salford, Manchester, UK. As the UK’s second-largest city, Manchester occupies a key strategic location at the intersection of the UK’s highly resilient “figure-of-eight” fibre-optic network. The new IBX—called MA5—will be Equinix’s fifth data center in the Greater Manchester area and is scheduled to open in Q2 2022.

Manchester is Europe’s second-largest creative, digital and media hub, housing MediaCity UK—one of the world’s most advanced media centers and home to the BBC’s headquarters. The city has a fast-growing technology scene, noted for eCommerce, and an emerging start-up ecosystem. It is home to low-latency connectivity through network routes to the United States and has access to international subsea cables via Ireland and the West of England.

UK Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman, said: “The UK is one of the world’s most digitally advanced economies. Through government and industry working together we are investing in new 5G and next-generation digital technologies to support UK businesses to build back better from the pandemic.

MA5 has been designed for high density deployments in support of digital transformation projects across industries. It will offer state-of-the-art colocation, interconnection and edge services, including Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Internet Exchange® and Network Edge nodes, making MA5 an attractive new interconnection hub and remote geo-redundant deployment location for London.

Findings from the Equinix 2020-21 Global Tech Trends Survey revealed that in the UK, almost 8 out of 10 (79%) respondents said they agree Britain will remain a world-leading international business hub for the next five years. Additionally, over three-quarters (78%) agree Britain will remain a world-leading international technology hub over the same period.