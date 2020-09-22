Equinix Collaborates with Nokia for Global IoT Platform and Edge Enablement

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nokia is leveraging Equinix IBX data centers to deploy both core and edge nodes to support mobile, IoT and cloud connectivity at global scale. With Platform Equinix®, Nokia WING is able to support markets across the globe in areas such as IoT data traffic and device density, as well as local regulatory environments (such as GDPR). Nokia is leveraging Equinix’s global data center footprint to enable the efficient collection from, and distribution across, multiple networks and clouds. Additionally, Nokia and Equinix are exploring edge architectures and deployment models that can improve the performance of use cases relating to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.

Nokia WING enables operators to provide one worldwide IoT network grid across borders and technologies. It provides worldwide Infrastructure as a Service for low-latency and global reach to accelerate the deployment of IoT. It is a “one-stop-shop” for IoT managed services that includes a pre-integrated global IoT core network and connectivity management, as well as dedicated IoT operations, billing, security and data analytics, along with an application ecosystem.

Equinix is a global data center provider that delivers consistently high-quality service around the globe and access to all the major clouds, NSPs and ecosystem players across 55+ major metros worldwide.

Platform Equinix provides access to nearly 10,000 businesses around the world in rich vertical ecosystems, including more than 1,800 networks, 2,900 cloud and IT service providers and 3,000 enterprises. This supports Nokia WING’s focus on providing access to nine vertical markets (connected car, healthcare, logistics and transport, smart cities, utilities, connected agriculture, connected retail, smart home and building, connected industry). Today, Equinix operates more than 210 IBX® data centers in 55+ markets, providing customers with even more ways to connect with other businesses around the world on Platform Equinix.