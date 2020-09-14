Entrust Datacard Becomes “Entrust”

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The company was founded as Datacard Corporation in 1969, and acquired Entrust in 2013, becoming Entrust Datacard. Entrust today offers a breadth of solutions, including credential issuance, identity and data protection, and digital certificates and signing solutions.

In recent years, Entrust has expanded from its core physical credential issuance focus to build a robust digital security solution portfolio and market presence. In addition to a sustained long-term investment in R&D, the company has made a recent series of strategic acquisitions, including PKI providers Trustis and Safelayer, authentication provider SMS Passcode, and nCipher, a specialist in hardware security modules (HSMs).

Entrust is making significant R&D investments to bring to market new card issuance technology, secure cloud enablement and advancements to its authentication, digital signing, identity management and HSM solutions. The company recently launched its next-generation PKI platform, tailored to meet today’s rising “encrypt everything” demands amidst rising threats, and earlier this year introduced new solutions for passwordless authentication and digital onboarding.

With nearly $800M in annual revenue and 2,500 employees, Entrust provides sales and service in more than 150 countries through 50 offices and a global network of more than 1,000 technology and channel partners.

Datacard will continue to be featured prominently as the product line name for the company’s high-volume card issuance solutions, and the company continues to invest and innovate in high-volume hardware, software, services and supplies. Similarly, while the nCipher name will transition to Entrust over time, the nShield product line name for its market-leading HSMs will be retained and become an Entrust product line.

The branding evolution includes a new logo, brand colors, website, tagline, and positioning that are tightly linked to Entrust’s focus on securing a rapidly changing world.