Enterprises in France Showing Growing Interest in the Public Cloud During Pandemic

December 2020 by ISG

Adoption of the public cloud in France has been slower than in the Americas and other parts of Europe, but the COVID-19 pandemic has driven more companies in France to embrace cloud computing, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG).

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for France finds that demand for public cloud services in some French industries has risen by up to 40 percent. Essential government services and the healthcare industry, in particular, have needed cloud services to continue operating during the pandemic.

“Enterprises in France were not compelled to fully embrace the public cloud until the COVID-19 outbreak imposed social distance and created new incentives,” said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA based in Paris. “The scalability and automation provided by cloud service providers were essential during the pandemic.”

The report sees a growing interest among companies in France in moving large workloads to the cloud, including essential public services and core business applications, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some providers of consulting and transformation services in France excel in automating the move of large workloads to the cloud.

In addition, many enterprises in France are turning to providers of governance, risk and compliance services to help them with adoption of the public cloud, the report says. Wrong configurations and a lack of tools can expose companies to risk, and providers can limit risk and compliance problems.

Many enterprises are also looking to managed public cloud service providers to manage their cloud operations, the report adds. Few enterprises have migrated everything to the cloud, but instead are gradually moving one workload at a time. There is also an increasing demand for application modernization services and support of cloud-native applications in France.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for France evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts; Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket; Governance, Risk and Compliance Services; Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts; Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket; SAP HANA Infrastructure Services; and Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services.

The report names Sopra Steria as a leader in four quadrants and Accenture and Capgemini as leaders in three. Atos, AWS, Claranet, DXC Technology, Google, IBM, LINKBYNET, Microsoft, Neurones IT, NTT and Orange Business Services were named leaders in two quadrants, and Cloud Temple, Cloudreach, Deloitte, Devoteam Revolve, Edifixio, KPMG and T-Systems were named leaders in one.

In addition, HCL was named a Rising Star—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Cloudreach, Edifixio, OVHcloud and oXya were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.