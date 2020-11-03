Ensign, HPE Aruba Partner Accredited as Managed Services Provider (MSP)

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ensign is now certified as an Aruba Managed Services Provider (MSP). This will give its customers access to the latest, fully managed cloud-based networking solutions from Aruba with flexible ways to invest including a variety of OPEX and pay-per-use models. With over 30 years of expertise and experience, Ensign is a leader in the design, deployment, security and management of enterprise network solutions. Their fully-managed, client-centric approach brings digital transformation to organizations – without the burden of high capital investment.

2020 has seen working habits change radically – in the UK and around the world. With the unprecedented rise in remote working, flexible, work-anywhere capability is no longer just a nice-to-have – it’s become essential. Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic continues to have a significant impact on investment budgets. The effect on the way organisations upgrade, manage and invest in their IT infrastructures has been dramatic.

The traditional upgrade model – involving large capital outlays to replace legacy equipment – is becoming less relevant. Network-as-a-service (NaaS) and Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) models are fast becoming the new standard. Together, Ensign and Aruba can deliver state-of-the-art enterprise network solutions on a flexible pay-per-use basis. Harnessing agile cloud-based technology, Ensign’s approach brings simplicity to your IT network management at a time of huge challenges. From empowering your home workers to enhancing network security, Ensign’s solutions focus on creating robust, flexible, fit-for-purpose network transformation that delivers real productivity gains for your business.

As an Aruba MSP, Ensign, with proven expertise in enterprise network solutions, is well-placed to satisfy this new demand. Their partnership with Aruba gives them access to a curated suite of solutions specifically designed to help organisations migrate to a more agile, cost-effective cloud-based IT model. And their knowledge and experience working across different sectors – including retail, hospitality, transport and logistics– means they know how to tailor and deploy these solutions in the most effective way.

So, what are the advantages of moving to a cloud-based Network as a Service (NaaS) model? Clearly, users can benefit from a faster, more reliable experience wherever they are, boosting their productivity. And IT administrators gain easy ‘single dashboard’ control over their entire network with solutions such as Aruba ClearPass. Protection against security breaches or cyber attack is also enhanced – even as the network is extended far beyond the boundaries of the corporate campus to accommodate the remote worker.