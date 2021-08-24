Enreach acquires cloud solutions provider DSD Europe

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest growing unified communications (UC) companies providing innovative contact technology backed by investment company Waterland, further strengthens its cloud productivity credentials with the addition of cloud solutions provider DSD Europe and its sister company CloudLand (‘DSD’). DSD is a high growth provider of IT, security and other cloud products to over 5,000 active resellers across Europe, through its leading cloud marketplace.

The combination of DSD and Enreach unlocks opportunities to cross-sell compatible products and share joint expertise to the benefit of resellers and customers across both businesses. The acquisition is a significant step in Enreach’s growth strategy towards digital transformation services, supported by the accelerated convergence of IT and unified communications in light of remote working and cloud-based collaboration market trends.

Integrated Productivity offering

Founded in 2009, DSD Europe was the first to enable the digital distribution of many software brands. After launching their in-house developed cloud marketplace DSD has rapidly developed into a leading provider of digital software for IT resellers and MSPs, with a large focus on the Microsoft eco-system.

DSD will enhance the Enreach portfolio towards an integrated UC- and Productivity Cloud Services offering targeted towards Enreach partners, starting in the Netherlands but with significant new channel opportunities in France and Belgium.

The company will continue to be based in the Netherlands. Thijs van de Moosdijk, CEO and co-founder of the company, will continue to look after existing DSD partners and help to drive new growth initiatives going forward in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe alongside his experienced management team, reporting directly to Terry Aurik (CEO Enreach NL) and Martin Classen (Chief Product Officer Enreach).