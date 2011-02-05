Endace and LinkShadow Partner

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Endace, and next-generation cybersecurity analytics company LinkShadow, announced that LinkShadow has joined Endace’s Fusion Partner program. The partnership will provide enterprises with enhanced SOC team productivity, streamlined investigation workflows, and reduced threat exposure.

LinkShadow is a robust next-generation cybersecurity analytics platform that provides enterprises with artificial intelligence-based security tools that detect anomalous behavior and take immediate action, preventing data loss. LinkShadow Cybersecurity Analytics listens for threat signals and identifies suspicious behavior through its AI-powered User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).

EndaceProbe Analytics Platforms capture, index and store a complete history of network traffic, preserving critical evidence with an indelible record that enables quick and conclusive investigation and resolution of cyber threats.

When LinkShadow’s birds-eye view of threat activity and powerful threat detection is integrated with EndaceProbes’ always-on network history and rapid search capabilities, security analysts have rapid access to — and can fully understand — potential network attacks.

Enterprises will appreciate the benefits of this partnership:

• Enhanced team productivity with AI-powered automated cybersecurity analytics and rapid search and data-mining of network history;

• Detection of even the most sophisticated threats with LinkShadow’s UEBA;

• Faster, more definitive incident response with 100% accurate recorded network history accessible from any detected anomaly;

• Streamlined investigation workflows with speedy access to definitive packet evidence through EndaceVision™, a browser-based analysis and forensics tool included with all EndaceProbes;

• Definitive evidence trails, with accurate records of all relevant packets

• Pre-built integration through Endace’s Fusion Partner program