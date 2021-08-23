Endace and Kemp Technologies Partner to Provide Security and Network Teams with Deep Network Visibility

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Packet capture authority, Endace, and network intelligence and application experience [AX], Kemp Technologies, announced a technology partnership to help security, network and application teams dramatically reduce network investigation and incident response times while improving accuracy.

The enhanced network flow metadata generation and intelligent traffic monitoring that Kemp’s Flowmon Probes provide now integrates with the EndaceProbe’s definitive, packet-level forensics. Security, network and application teams can accelerate investigation and resolution of incidents and threats by combining rich metadata, intelligent traffic monitoring and a complete packet-level history of network activity.

Kemp’s Flowmon Probe generates intelligent network flow data and telemetry by analyzing network traffic. Kemp’s Flowmon Collector aggregates this metadata and displays it in the Kemp Flowmon Monitoring Center and Anomaly Detection System (ADS) dashboards. Analysts can now examine detected security incidents using EndaceProbe’s Pivot-to-Vision™ integration capability for a single click to focus on the related packets and analyze related traffic – such as lateral movement, command-and-control, or data exfiltration. In addition, Kemp’s Flowmon Probes can be hosted on EndaceProbe hardware appliances, enabling customers to easily extend Kemp Flowmon visibility across EndaceProbe deployments without truck rolls or additional hardware deployments.