Endace and Cubro Announce Partnership to Eliminate Network Blind Spots, Accelerate Investigation, and Streamline Workflows

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Endace and Cubro announce a partnership to deliver fast, accurate and robust network security to their customers, combining Endace’s industry-leading packet capture and always-on network recording with Cubro’s portfolio of world class network visibility solutions.

Cubro’s Omnia product line includes network TAPs, Advanced Network Packet Brokers, Bypass Switches and Network Probes. EndaceProbe Analytic Platforms capture, index, and record network traffic with 100% accuracy and provide simultaneous hosting for a wide variety of network security and performance monitoring applications. The result of the integration is complete visibility of the network and the traffic traversing the network, both in real-time and historically.

As threat landscapes become more and more challenging, benefits of this partnership that enable customers to better defend their networks include:

Eliminating blind spots through more comprehensive visibility with Cubro’s TAP & Omnia products;

Accelerating event investigation and reconstruction with EndaceVision™ and Investigation Manager™;

Granular filtering of relevant network traffic and de-encapsulating tunneled traffic with Cubro’s Omnia Network Packet Brokers;

Streamlining investigation workflows with EndaceProbes providing the ability to record every packet on the network for a complete view of network activity.

Customers using a Software Defined Network (SDN) also benefit from this partnership. Cubro’s Omnia Network Packet Brokers can filter encapsulated traffic to provide visibility into virtualized and overlay network traffic, allowing EndaceProbes to have unrestricted access to traffic in SDN environments.