Endace Wins 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Business Intelligence Group announced that the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform has won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

The EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform delivers scalable, network-wide packet capture and reduces security hardware appliance sprawl by offering enterprises an open, common platform for security, network monitoring and application performance management tools. EndaceProbes provide full packet capture and recording, with zero packet loss, on network links from 10Mbps to 100Gbps and beyond, so organizations can capture, index and store a 100% accurate record of network activity. EndaceProbes host and integrate with performance analytics and network security applications from a wide range of vendors, as well as open-source tools or custom applications.