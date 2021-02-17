Endace Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Packet capture and high-speed network recording authority Endace announced that it was honored to be named as a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber in the firm’s 2021 Security Annual - First Quarter.

Endace’s multi-award-winning EndaceProbe Analytics Platform delivers enterprise-scale, high-speed packet capture and recording while simultaneously providing hosting for a wide range of best-of-breed cybersecurity and performance analytics applications. The network history that EndaceProbes record helps accelerate threat response by giving analysts fast, easy access to detailed forensic evidence for rapid, conclusive incident investigation and resolution.

Established in 2016 by NYU Professor and former AT&T Chief Security Officer, Dr. Ed Amoroso, TAG Cyber is a world-class cybersecurity research and advisory firm dedicated to democratizing access to expert cybersecurity analysis. TAG Cyber’s Security Annual is a free resource that provides unbiased analysis, insights and education for cybersecurity professionals at all levels in Government and enterprise organizations. TAG Cyber’s Distinguished Vendors are specialist cybersecurity companies individually selected by the team of TAG Cyber analysts.

The TAG Cyber 2021 Security Annual – First Quarter report also includes an interview with Endace VP of Product Management, Cary Wright, entitled Enterprise Scale Packet Capture at High Speed. In the interview, Mr. Wright discusses the challenges organizations face when reconstructing threat events to determine what has happened on their network, and why a record of network traffic mitigates vulnerabilities and risk. He offers insights into how SecOps and NetOps teams can consolidate hardware to deploy or host integrated security and performance monitoring tools for faster access to analyze, react, and resolve incidents with certainty.

“We’re delighted to include Endace in our Distinguished Vendor program,” said Dr. Amoroso. “Access to packet level evidence is critical for teams that need to respond to threats quickly and confidently. The EndaceProbe platform’s highly-scalable, enterprise-class packet capture gives cybersecurity teams the data they need to accelerate incident response and monitor activity across the entire network. The platform’s open architecture integrates with many different security tools to provide single-click access to packet level forensics from within existing security tool workflows.”