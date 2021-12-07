Endace Joins the Fortinet Open Ecosystem as a Fabric-Ready Partner

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Packet capture authority, Endace, announced that it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program – a part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem – to provide customers with scalable network security and filtering, along with the definitive evidence and full context needed to quickly and accurately defend networks against cyberattack.

Endace’s EndaceProbe Analytics Platform provides scalable, network-wide, “always-on” packet capture, with rapid search and data-mining for forensic analysis of security threats and performance issues.

Combining Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewall (NGFW) and FortiSIEM with EndaceProbe enables customers to:

• Record the network, every minute of every day using EndaceProbe, and be prepared to investigate any cyber threat identified by FortiGate and FortiSIEM.

• Accurately reconstruct events leveraging Endace’s Pivot-to-Vision™ function for one-click access to full packet evidence from within FortiSIEM’s GUI.

• Stop threats in their tracks leveraging FortiGate’s Security-driven Networking capabilities and rapid investigation powered by Endace’s Pivot-to-Vision integration.

• Extend network security monitoring by hosting FortiGate-VM virtual NGFW on EndaceProbe appliances.

• Identify exposure to zero-day threats with the ability to analyze historical network traffic using EndaceProbe to playback recorded traffic to FortiGate NGFW.

Fortinet’s technology alliance partners build on Fortinet products and solutions to help customers get even more value from their security deployments. Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which enables the development and delivery of truly comprehensive, end-to-end security solutions that can dynamically adapt to the evolving network architecture as well as the changing threat landscape. Alliance solutions provide customers with more effective security, and are pre-integrated, saving time and resources in deployment, operations, and support.