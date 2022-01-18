EnGenius Delivers World-Class Wi-Fi to Madrid Arena Stadium Ahead of Davis Cup

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

A suite of Wi-Fi 6 access points and switches got the stadium network up and running for the massive crowds at the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain. Paris, France, January 18, 2022 — Now that the widely-televised Davis Cup has wrapped up, viewers can thank EnGenius Technologies for providing Madrid Arena Stadium—one of three international venues to host the competition—with a fast, reliable, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi network to keep players, staff, and spectators connected.

Preparing for a Massive Crowd

Built to boost Madrid’s 2012 Olympic bid, Madrid Arena has a max capacity of 12,000 spectators and an area of almost 136,000 square feet. The stadium was faced with hosting hundreds of journalists for the Davis Cup as well as thousands of spectators, officials, players, staff, and security guards. The high-density environment made the Davis Cup an event in need of reliable, seamless Wi-Fi across a massive complex of offices, press rooms, locker rooms, hospitality zones, training facilities, and restaurants.

It was critical that organizers and staff be able to communicate quickly and effectively and that members of the media be able to provide up-to-the-minute coverage of events in real time.

Choosing a Network Solution

After exploring their options, event coordinators settled on the EnGenius Cloud network management solution. Local companies shouldered the installation. Carlos Sánchez Irle of X-Net supplied the equipment, and Parson Projects completed the deployment. It is not the first time that Parson CEO, Álvaro Cano, has implemented the EnGenius solution, which for him has always yielded impressive results.

“The integration of EnGenius wired and wireless systems allows us absolute flexibility in our integrations,” said Cano. “On the other hand, our specialized technical team relies on the robustness and stability of the brand’s equipment—and, of course, Cloud management brings us a lot of confidence.”

The equipment installed throughout the stadium was as follows:

• 12 ECS2512FP 12-port switches

• 9 ECS1528P 24-port switches

• 33 ECW230 4x4 indoor access points

• 15 ECW260 2x2 outdoor access points

Hitting the Ground Running

The EnGenius Cloud access points and switches were quick and easy to configure and install. All network devices were configured ahead of time, cutting deployment to a fraction of the time. In all, the Wi-Fi 6 Cloud solution consisted of 33 indoor access points, 15 outdoor access points, and 21 network switches. All devices are managed from the license-free EnGenius Cloud platform.

The solution allowed IT admins to visualize the stadium network under a single pane of glass. The Cloud To-Go mobile app also gave admins the freedom to monitor and manage the network onsite or remotely, providing real-time information about each device connected to the network.

Lastly, one Cloud feature of particular importance was the ability to manage bandwidth across the network depending on traffic requirements in different parts of the stadium. The IT team was able to reallocate bandwidth in heavy-use areas to ensure solid connectivity for the crowd, staff, and players at all times as they moved about the venue.