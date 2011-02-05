Emma Maslen Joins Ping Identity as Vice President and General Manager for EMEA and APAC

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced Emma Maslen has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President and General Manager for EMEA and APAC. Maslen brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience working for IT household names such as Sun Microsystems and BMC Software and joins following her most recent role as Managing Director of SAP Concur.