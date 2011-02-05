Search
Emma Maslen Joins Ping Identity as Vice President and General Manager for EMEA and APAC

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced Emma Maslen has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President and General Manager for EMEA and APAC. Maslen brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience working for IT household names such as Sun Microsystems and BMC Software and joins following her most recent role as Managing Director of SAP Concur.

Emma now leads EMEA and APAC for Ping Identity, focusing on opening new markets and ensuring the continued growth of Ping into the world’s largest enterprise organisations. As a champion for employee engagement, talent development and inclusion, Maslen is on the advisory boards of ImproveWell, a digital employee engagement platform for healthcare, Phoenix51, a talent lifecycle platform, and Maiden Voyage, a champion for female and LGBTQ traveller safety.




