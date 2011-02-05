Emerson and Nozomi Networks Establish Agreement to Secure Critical Industrial Processes Worldwide

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Emerson and Nozomi Networks announced they have established an agreement to meet growing demand for OT cybersecurity services and solutions in the specific industries both companies serve. Emerson will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for industrial control system cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility to customers worldwide. The agreement combines Nozomi Networks’ industry-leading OT & IoT security and visibility capabilities with Emerson’s DeltaV™ distributed control system (DCS), consulting and professional services. The agreement delivers comprehensive solutions to strengthen cybersecurity and reduce the risk of downtime due to cyberattacks or process anomalies.

The DeltaV suite of software and technologies increases plant performance with intelligent control that is easy to operate and maintain. The DeltaV DCS is adaptable to meet customer requirements and objectives, scaling easily without adding complexity.

Nozomi Networks’ OT & IoT threat and anomaly detection and actionable intelligence complement the DeltaV portfolio by helping customers quickly see and respond to cyber threats before they impact process controls. In addition, vulnerability assessment capabilities help customers identify OT devices that can be exploited in cyberattacks. Nozomi Networks’ asset discovery capabilities combine active and passive techniques to safely identify OT and IoT assets.

Nozomi Networks’ full suite of OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions are now available globally through Emerson.