Elering joins the European Network for Cyber Security

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Estonia’s national Transmission System Operator (TSO) for electricity and natural gas, Elering, has become the latest member of European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS), helping to strengthen the energy sector’s cyber defences.

Elering is responsible for the functioning of the Estonian electricity system, ensuring the required standard of electricity supply to consumers at all times. For this purpose, Elering manages and develops both the national transmission grid and international interconnections.

ENCS already works with a wide variety of utilities across Europe, sharing knowledge and expertise, collaborating on capacity building and conducting security tests and training.




