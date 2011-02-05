Search
Egress nominated in 10 categories at 2021 Security Excellence Awards and Computing Security Awards

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced that it has been named a finalist in 10 categories at the 2021 Security Excellence and Computing Security awards. At the Security Excellence Awards, Egress Defend is nominated for both Security Innovation of the Year and the Email Security Award. These listings recognize its industry-leading use of intelligent technology to effectively protect organizations against the increasing number of sophisticated phishing attacks targeting the Microsoft 365 platform, including supply chain compromise and impersonation attempts.

At the Computing Security awards, Egress is nominated in the following categories:

• Email Security Solution of the Year
• Encryption Solution of the Year
• DLP Solution of the Year
• Compliance Award – Security
• AI and Machine learning based Security Solution of the Year
• Anti -Phishing Solution of the Year
• Customer Service Award – Security
• Security Company of the Year




