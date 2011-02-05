Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Egress launches calculator to reveal the cost of insider breaches

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress has announced the launch of Insider Breach Insights, which utilises real-world data to reveal the cost of email data breaches. The tool, announced at Egress’ annual Human Layer Security Global event, analyses anonymised data from the Egress Analytics platform to create risk profiles which enable organisations to understand their risk of an insider breach.

The calculator offers insights into the likely causes of email incidents, including:
• Misdirected email
• Spear phishing
• Misspelled email recipient
• Large recipient lists/incorrect use of BCC

The first step towards quantifying the scale of insider risk related to email, users simply input their industry and number of mailboxes. The tool then applies analysis based on anonymised data insights and trends to indicate the scale of potential incidents in their organisation.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 