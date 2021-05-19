Search
Egress is awarded Great Place to Work-Certification™ for 2021

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced that it has been awarded a Great Place to Work Certification™. Sharing anonymous feedback gathered through Great Place to Work®’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the company’s employees agreed that Egress is a Great Place to Work. The results highlight that the investments Egress makes in supporting staff wellbeing and building a positive culture have been successful, particularly during the last 12 months of lockdown.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.




