Egress hires Mimecast’s Steven Malone as VP of Product Management

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Egress announced that it has hired Steven Malone as its new VP of Product Management to spearhead the ongoing development of its human layer security platform.

Malone’s appointment supports a year of rapid growth for Egress, which included the acquisition of GCHQ accelerator company Aquilai, the launch of its anti-phishing solution Egress Defend, and the opening of its first New York office to further boost its continued expansion in North America.

Working closely with Egress’ Product Development and Operations teams, Malone will be responsible for spearheading product strategy and fostering continued innovation to fuel the company’s future commercial growth.

Prior to Egress, Malone co-founded InfoSec Technologies in 2006 before joining Mimecast in 2013, where he played a key role in determining their long-term product strategy.