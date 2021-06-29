EfficientIP Appoints Norman Girard as New CEO

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The board of directors of EfficientIP is pleased to announce that it has named Norman Girard as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 28, 2021. He will also become a member of the board of directors. Girard, a customer-focused and energetic business leader, brings more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, networking, driving revenue growth, and scaling organizations at an international level; he aims to continue building EfficientIP as a leader in the secure DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) space. He succeeds David Williamson, who has retired.

Girard comes to the role from thirteen years at Varonis, a company focused on cybersecurity and data protection. Beginning first as a Managing Director for Southern Europe, Girard’s strong sense of urgency and attention to detail led him to launch operations for a continental sales team. As Vice President and General Manager for Continental Europe, he built an $80M business and attracted over 2,000 new customers.

Prior to Varonis, Girard was the Sales Director and General Manager for EMEA of Blue Lane Technologies (later acquired by VMWare). He also served as Technical Product Manager for Qualys, the Vulnerability Management Leader, and helped the company grow from ten customers to more than 2,500.

Girard comes to EfficientIP at an auspicious time. The company posted one of its strongest years on record in 2020, with 69% overall global growth for the year and nearly doubling its 2020 Q4 numbers from 2019 Q4. In 2021 so far, Q1 has shown a 39% increase in bookings from the same period in 2020.

Girard holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Paris.