EdgeConneX® Scales Out its Footprint with Data Center Expansions in 6 Strategic Markets Across North America

April 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Initially, EdgeConneX will add nearly 20MWs of new capacity across its existing footprint in the Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago markets. The expansions will allow major service providers around the world to scale their local cloud, content, network, and other offerings in these markets, empowering them to meet the growing need for distributed data center capacity that is highly proximate to their end users.

As more data is created and consumed, there is a growing need for more proximate data center capacity to locally support all the applications, workloads, and services being utilized and shared. EdgeConneX has capacity expansions planned for additional markets throughout the U.S., ensuring customers can leverage additional service ecosystems and network access offerings, similar to those EdgeConneX delivers throughout its 50+ facilities in 35+ global markets.