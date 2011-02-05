EdgeConneX Announces New Edge Data Center in Santiago Chile and Expanded Cloud Offerings Throughout LATAM with Oracle FastConnect

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

EdgeConneX® a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces the addition of its 33rd data center market to its global Edge data center portfolio. The EdgeConneX Santiago, SCL01, facility provides international service providers and local Santiago businesses with 7MWs of high-quality, low-latency data center capacity. EdgeConneX is already planning to build SCL02 on its Santiago campus, bringing additional resources to meet continued demand from multiple service providers.

As one of the anchor customers in Santiago, Oracle will offer dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect at the EdgeConneX data center in Santiago. Through collaboration with EdgeConneX, Oracle customers can benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from Santiago. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability to provide access to critical business data and functions.

With one of the largest economies in Latin America, 451 Research characterizes Chile as an emerging data center market, which means it is currently underserved with multi-tenant data center (MTDC) facilities, providing rapid market growth opportunities. Driven by this surging demand, throughout South America, EdgeConneX is creating regional and international business gateways with carrier-neutral edge facilities that serve as connectivity, peering, processing and storage hubs.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options, and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.