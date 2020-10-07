EcoDataCenter enters into a multi-year agreement with the H&M Group regarding data center services

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

The outsourcing enables safer IT operations and an important step towards an increased level of climate-smart data management for the H&M Group.

EcoDataCenter has expert knowledge in data centers and is specialized in various combinations of services. Hereby the company can guarantee a large-scale operation with an extremely high level of availability. EcoDataCenter has achieved a strong position within sustainability and security, and the company is primarily known for the climate-positive data centers in Falun.

The H&M Group has well established and high set sustainability goals, and by choosing EcoDataCenter as a supplier, an important step is taken towards a more circular and sustainable business. The agreement covers the clothing company’s data center needs for Northern Europe, which in addition to large-scale operations also requires an IT solution with the highest possible security. This is something that fits very well with EcoDataCenter’s offer.