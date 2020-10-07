Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

EcoDataCenter enters into a multi-year agreement with the H&M Group regarding data center services

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

The outsourcing enables safer IT operations and an important step towards an increased level of climate-smart data management for the H&M Group.

EcoDataCenter has expert knowledge in data centers and is specialized in various combinations of services. Hereby the company can guarantee a large-scale operation with an extremely high level of availability. EcoDataCenter has achieved a strong position within sustainability and security, and the company is primarily known for the climate-positive data centers in Falun.

The H&M Group has well established and high set sustainability goals, and by choosing EcoDataCenter as a supplier, an important step is taken towards a more circular and sustainable business. The agreement covers the clothing company’s data center needs for Northern Europe, which in addition to large-scale operations also requires an IT solution with the highest possible security. This is something that fits very well with EcoDataCenter’s offer.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 