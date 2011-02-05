EcoDataCenter acquires two facilities to establish presence in Stockholm

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

EcoDataCenter will be established in Stockholm, through the acquisition of two of the region’s most modern and energy-efficient data center facilities.

EcoDataCenter, which is known for its climate-positive data centers in Falun, central Sweden, now also establishes a strong position in the Swedish capital Stockholm by acquiring two of the region’s most sustainable and modern data center facilities. EcoDataCenter thus complements its offer with accessible and secure data center services within the Stockholm area.

EcoDataCenter has three data center sites, each with a specific focus, which gives customers great opportunities to tailor the services to suite their individual needs. The data center in Falun is the world’s first climate-positive data center, with extremely high levels of capacity and security. The sites in Piteå offer data center operation in northern Sweden, which is a well-known region for data centers, while the two new centers in Stockholm enable services requiring the least possible latency; such as smart city applications, IoT, 5G, etc. The Stockholm sites also make it easier for companies and authorities within the region that strive to improve sustainability when it comes to IT.