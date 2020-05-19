Easyjet data breach comment from Faiz Shuja, co-founder & CEO of SIRP Labs

Today’s news of a data breach at Easyjet the following comment from Faiz Shuja, co-founder & CEO of SIRP Labs:

“Not for the first time an airline company has fallen prey to a data breach. The valuable haul of personal information they hold is a magnet for cyber criminals which means, sadly, it probably won’t be the last.

As attackers become more sophisticated and attacks continue to evolve, cyber security teams newly adjusted to remote working are experiencing unusually high levels of threat alerts. Brute force attacks against firewalls, VPNs and Remote Access Servers, in particular, have skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cyber security teams are crying out for tools that take account of an organisation’s risk profile and automatically place security alerts into context. Armed with this intelligence they are much better equipped to take informed decisions and respond more rapidly to serious security incidents.”