EasyJet hit by data breach - comments from Netwrix

May 2020 by Netwrix

It has just been revealed that international airline EasyJet has fallen victim to a data breach. EasyJet has revealed that the personal information of 9 million customers was accessed in a “highly sophisticated” cyber-attack on the airline. Matt Middleton-Leal, General Manager EMEA & APAC at Netwrix has made the following comments:

“While it is impossible to have 100% security, it seems clear EasyJet did not have appropriate control over their data, and may well lose customer confidence as a result. As the travel industry weathers the COVID-19 storm, it is imperative that airlines maintain the trust of loyal customers and new potential travellers, especially as communication with customers still remains solely virtual. Despite airlines currently well below flying capacity, and the majority of aircraft grounded, security for the travel industry must still be paramount, especially with the ‘cyber-pandemic’ rising alongside the COVID-19 disease as COVID-related phishing attacks have been on the rise, with people falling victim more often during this period.

"Organisations who cannot define what data they have, where it is located, who has access to the data and what are they doing with it, are increasing their levels of risk and putting their post-COVID return to business plans in jeopardy. It is clear that hackers have ‘upped their game’ when it comes to targeting airlines, with the BA attack in 2018 as well as Cathay Pacific. Airlines must learn from past mistakes, and not consider their customers data as an afterthought.

“EasyJet however, has stated that, of the nine million affected users, there are only 2,200 of those whose credit cards could be compromised. While the investigation is ongoing, and the real scope is not yet clear, it is still important for EasyJet customers to change passwords, monitor activity on their credit card accounts and be aware of any phishing emails. If any suspicious purchase activity on the account occurs, it makes sense to cancel and reissue their card.”