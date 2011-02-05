Eagle Eye Networks Forecasts Key Video Surveillance Trends for 2022

November 2021 by Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks released the 2022 edition of its annual Trends in Video Surveillance ebook, a forecast for business leaders and owners who want to understand the physical security landscape and plan for success in 2022.

“Almost two years into the global pandemic, businesses have experienced sustained disruptions in the supply chain, labor shortage challenges, and vast changes in workplace routines,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO.

“Business owners’ reliance on video surveillance is increasing because the security and operational insights provided by video surveillance are helping them adapt to the new business environment. Concurrently, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) combined with cloud video surveillance promises better, faster, and more accurate analytics for security and business optimization. We expect businesses to rely even more on cloud-based AI analytics to help them thrive in 2022.”

To learn what the following five trends mean for your business, and more insights, download the free 2022 Trends in Video Surveillance ebook here. Video Surveillance Trends for 2022:

1. Businesses want the flexibility to add customized analytics to their video surveillance systems.

2. Video surveillance will help businesses impacted by the labor shortage do more with less.

3. More customers are understanding the business intelligence value of video surveillance.

4. Pandemic trends around remote work and home and curbside delivery are here to stay.

5. Interoperability is key to data management and security.