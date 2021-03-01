EUKHOST Launch Website Security Tool

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

eukhost, has announced the launch of the Patchman security tool. Patchman is a sophisticated security tool that automates the patching and removal of malicious software from content management system websites used by many of eukhost’s global customers.

Developed by SiteLock, a global leader in website security, Patchman provides three different infrastructure plans for website owners, all of which will be available to eukhost customers. While all levels scan for vulnerabilities and automatically patch CMS software, like WordPress and Magento, the more advanced version can also patch eCommerce platforms, like WooCommerce, and the plugins used on the websites. In addition, Patchman also scans for, detects and automatically removes malware, even safely cleaning malicious code from website files so that they remain operational. The tool comes with a user-friendly interface for customers and can even be integrated into popular control panels, like cPanel and Plesk. eukhost Director, Robert King, said, ‘Security is a major challenge for all website owners. Cybercriminals are using ever more sophisticated methods to cause disruption, execute data breaches and disrupt companies. Patchman provides our customers with robust, round the clock security scanning and remediation, designed especially for the websites they use. At the same time, being automated, it gives them peace of mind and removes much of the everyday security management overhead.’

The latest addition to the eukhost security arsenal, Patchman joins other tools and services, including FortiGate next-gen firewalls, Mimecast Enterprise Email, SSL certificates, email signing certificates, remote backup services and spam filtering. Customers of eukhost will be able to order Patchman from today. For a limited time, shared hosting customers will be offered the product free until 1st April, while customers on other hosting plans will be offered an introductory discount.