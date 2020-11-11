ETEON and CyberSecura enter into a strategic partnership

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

CyberSecura, a Grenoble-based company specialised in innovative cybersecurity consulting and services, and ETEON, a company specialised in information systems architecture and software development, have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement, enabling their customers to benefit from an unprecedented level of quality, durability and added value provided by their respective expertise.

ETEON and CyberSecura experts will work on joint projects for the design and implementation of software architectures and coding, fully implementing the cybersecurity by design paradigm. This practice, recommended in different digital frameworks, is mandatory according to the General Data Protection Regulation since May 2018.

The managers of the two companies had for several weeks been discussing possible synergies between ETEON and CyberSecura. The strong alignment of the spirit of their companies and ethical values facilitated the realisation of this partnership.

These values will be reinforced by the synergies resulting from this partnership: uncompromising professionalism and quality, the centrality of listening to customer needs, agility, collaboration with the local ecosystem, employee development, as well as gender diversity and quality of life at work.