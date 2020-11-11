Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

ETEON and CyberSecura enter into a strategic partnership

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

CyberSecura, a Grenoble-based company specialised in innovative cybersecurity consulting and services, and ETEON, a company specialised in information systems architecture and software development, have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement, enabling their customers to benefit from an unprecedented level of quality, durability and added value provided by their respective expertise.

ETEON and CyberSecura experts will work on joint projects for the design and implementation of software architectures and coding, fully implementing the cybersecurity by design paradigm. This practice, recommended in different digital frameworks, is mandatory according to the General Data Protection Regulation since May 2018.

The managers of the two companies had for several weeks been discussing possible synergies between ETEON and CyberSecura. The strong alignment of the spirit of their companies and ethical values facilitated the realisation of this partnership.

These values will be reinforced by the synergies resulting from this partnership: uncompromising professionalism and quality, the centrality of listening to customer needs, agility, collaboration with the local ecosystem, employee development, as well as gender diversity and quality of life at work.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 