EMVCo certifies Trustonic to secure mobile payments apps

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

EMVCo is the global technical body that facilitates the worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. As such, this evaluation process confirms that the Trustonic TEE provides a robust security foundation that meets the requirements of software-based mobile payment (SBMP) and acceptance solutions.

The Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) development toolkit enables developers to easily build and deploy a range of secure financial applications including mobile payment, banking, and acceptance use cases like mobile point of sale (mPOS), ‘tap on phone’ and software-based PIN entry on COTS (SPoC). This protects mobile applications by securing sensitive code, data and processes in Trustonic’s heavily protected TEE. The environment continuously upgrades over the course of an app’s lifecycle to take advantage of the most advanced hardware and software security technologies available on smartphones. The platform includes Trustonic’s Trusted User Interface (TUI), which isolates and protects sensitive input and display user interactions from the device operating system – like PIN entry – in app user interfaces.