EMVCo Supports Security Evaluation for IoT Products

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Global technical body EMVCo has confirmed its security evaluation methodologies and processes support IoT payment use cases, enabling emerging solutions and devices to be evaluated quickly and efficiently.

Device hardware evaluations are playing an increasingly important role in IoT assessments across various IoT payment use cases, security frameworks and emerging compliance models. EMVCo, in collaboration with globally recognised independent laboratories, has worked since 2005 to evaluate the security of various EMV® hardware form factors and acts as a security certification entity. This function is now extended to IoT products and solutions. In addition to hardware product certification, EMVCo also delivers software security assessments of various interfaces and payment security functional requirements of IoT products.




