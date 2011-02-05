EBRAND Joins APWG.EU

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

EBRAND has joined the APWG.EU as a collaborator of the global institution, leveraging APWG’s cybercrime event data resources in its development of counter-cybercrime technologies.

EBRAND launched a new cybersecurity offering focused on digital risk protection, providing cyber threat intelligence to combat phishing look-alike domains and brand impersonation at the very root cause.

APWG Secretary General Peter Cassidy said, "We look forward to EBRAND’s success, using APWG’s data for protecting brands that customers trust. APWG’s service to industry is an honor - but there is extra pleasure in witnessing new ideas and approaches being deployed against the scourge of cybercrime."

EBRAND has a history in the counter-cybercrime world that reaches back almost as far as the foundation of the APWG, establishing its services suite as a major European brand protector in 2006.

EBRAND offers all-round business solutions so that companies can create, develop and protect their domain names, brands and digital assets on the Internet - easily, simply and pragmatically. EBRAND’s platform collects and processes data from diverse systems to quickly identify and monitor malicious domains.