Dutch Cloud Community welcomes Cohesity as supporting organization

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Dutch Cloud Community, the association for Dutch providers of hosting, cloud and internet services, is pleased to announce that, Cohesity, a leading provider of next-gen multicloud data management solutions has joined the association as one of the supporting organization.

Dutch Cloud Community is a new industry association resulting from the merger between DHPA and ISPConnect (January 2021). The Dutch Cloud Community is the advocate partner for providers of hosting, cloud and internet services, and its main goal is to increase the awareness of its members and to drive business opportunities for them, with Dutch businesses.

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. Its solutions help businesses easily protect, manage, and derive value from data —across the data centre, edge, and cloud. It utilizes a suite of services, consolidated on one multicloud data platform, and eliminates one of businesses biggest pain points, mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

We are keen to work with the cloud community to offer either a customer-managed solution, or our Cohesity-managed SaaS implementation, or as some organisations prefer, a mix of both offerings. Together with this community, we will help service providers to consolidate silos and unleash the power of data and drive profitable growth for Cloud and managed services platforms.”

Dutch Cloud Community is the point of contact and advocate for Dutch providers of hosting, cloud and internet services. The association has an enormous amount of knowledge and is well aware of all the interests of stakeholders in the digital sector. As a result, the Dutch Cloud Community is uniquely able to represent the interests of its members.