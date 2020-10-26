Disabled and Forgotten PIN Phone Service now available from Ontrack

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

The new service provides access to data stored on Android and iOS devices that have either been disabled or where the user has forgotten their PIN, passcode or pattern. Ontrack initially launched the service to customers in the United States and Canada but is now expanding its offering to the UK, French and German markets.

The ever-growing mobile device market, combined with OEMs being unwilling or unable to assist in unlocking devices, means that Ontrack sees a massive opportunity for this unique service.

Ontrack’s Disabled and Forgotten PIN Phone Service is the perfect solution for estate managers where a family member has passed away unexpectedly, and their mobile device contains precious photos, videos or other data that needs to be accessed.