Digital inclusion: What does it bring to the future of connected vehicles?

October 2020 by Alexander Moiseev, Chief Business Officer at Kaspersky

After many months of downtime, the much-anticipated resumption of major motorsport races has begun. However, like all other real-world sports, there have been various changes brought about because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, a series of amendments were made to almost everything in Formula 1 - from the race-start procedures and team operational rules, to podium ceremonies. While ‘social distancing’, a term that I believe to be wrong and could be replaced with ‘spatial distancing’, is the new normal both for fans in the stands and circuits, some say coronavirus may change motorsports forever. However, what has already changed both motorsports and vehicles forever is connectivity, which has thrived in the past decade

How did the decade change both racing and ordinary cars?

Motorsport enthusiasts may characterise the past decade as the era of two outstanding racers - Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. But for F1 engineers and the bigger backstage team the last 10 years were definitely connected to the ever-increasing digitalisation of racing cars – they became so crammed with high-tech units that nowadays have more in common with the International Space Station than the average vehicle on the road.

An array of sensors is baked into every component of the modern racecar – from about 50 of them in the engine, to those integrated into tires and returning information about the road, the grip, and so on.

All these sensors enable the high-speed transmission, collection and analysis of vital data needed to pinpoint possible problems, improve race day strategies, individual performance of a pilot, as well as of cars themselves, turning once a gut-feeling sport into the clash of IT solutions “telling” people what to do.