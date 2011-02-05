Digital.ai Introduces Intelligent Essential App Protection

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Digital.ai announced Digital.ai Essential App Protection, a solution that provides a first line of defense against application layer attacks. Digital.ai Essential App Protection prevents apps from running in unsafe environments while providing timely intelligence into how, when, and where apps are being attacked. Digital.ai Essential App protection is the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive application and data protection portfolio which prevents reverse engineering, code tampering, IP theft, data exfiltration, malware, and more in today’s ever-changing threat landscape.

Digital.ai Essential App Protection provides the visibility needed for Security and DevOps teams to make intelligent decisions about the level and type of application protection needed. The solution rapidly integrates mobile app security into DevOps pipelines without heavy lifting or ongoing management, freeing developers to focus on higher-value activities. Digital.ai Essential App Protection ensures that organisations can quickly scale app protection to every app in their portfolio.

Digital.ai Essential App Protection Features & Benefits:

Actionable Threat Insights: Take action on timely intelligence into compromised devices with targeted follow-on response and protection updates.

Runtime self-protection: Detect and prevent app instances running in unsafe environments like rooted or jailbroken devices and debuggers.

Class encryption: Make it more difﬁcult for attackers to review and analyze decompiled app code for useful information like trade secrets (IP) or security vulnerabilities.

Easy integration: Use a single script to integrate post-development into CI/CD pipelines and instrument runtime protection.

Visibility: Threat insights that remove the guesswork out of pinpointing where and how your application is being attacked.

Low code: Does not require any configuration or source code modification, just a single script in the CI/CD pipeline.

Compatibility: Platform and language agnostic solution that can protect both iOS and Android apps.

Extensibility: Upgrade to Premium Application Protection for advanced code tampering, IP theft, and reverse engineering capabilities.