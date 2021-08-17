Digital Shadows launches two premium professional services streams

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Digital Shadows announces the launch of two premium professional services streams available to all clients. Digital Shadows advisory and custom intelligence services build significantly on its standard support service, enabling it to become an extension to an organization’s inhouse security and IT team.

Alongside premium onboarding and asset discovery services, Digital Shadows’ Advisory Services includes a new “Technical Account Manager”. This is a dedicated and continuous service that provides expert support for integrations, API usage, and best practice workflows – enabling security teams to fully operationalize cyber threat intelligence and mature their program over time.

Takedowns-as-a-service is another part of this portfolio – especially for teams that don’t have the time or expertise to launch and manage takedowns effectively. With an average of 1,100 impersonating domains registered against them each year, clients can ensure that malicious domains get taken down, and remain taken down.

Digital Shadows custom intelligence provides additional threat intelligence tools for specific strategic or tactical requirements. This includes reporting into a VIP’s exposure, tactical investigations into a suspicious domain, and deep investigations into an emerging tactic. Already this year, the team has assisted its clients ascertain their security posture in response to several high-profile incidents including those affecting systems running SolarWinds, the so-called ‘Hafnium’ attacks against Microsoft Exchange servers, and several high-profile ransomware attacks.