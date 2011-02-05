Digital Shadows launches New Vulnerability Intelligence Module

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Digital Shadows announces the launch of a new Vulnerability Intelligence module within SearchLight. The new capability enables security teams to rapidly identify which of the many thousands of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) they should focus their limited resources on and how they can prevent criminals from exploiting them.

The new module, within Digital Shadows SearchLight™, is powered by nine years of collected data from its analyst team which actively monitors criminal forums to assess how vulnerabilities are being exploited and against which type of organization. This is combined with continuous monitoring of code repositories, paste sites, social media, vendor websites, and advisories to provide a comprehensive view of real-world interest and exploitation. A dedicated team of analysts provide additional research, remove unnecessary noise, and provide a source assessment for each related event.

The capability improves several existing workflows. First, clients can search for technologies they use to search for evidence of exploitation and other risk factors–ensuring they are scanning for the vulnerabilities that can pose the biggest risk. Second, security professionals can use the context within CVE Profiles to inform responses to high-profile vulnerabilities. Finally, clients will be able to bulk prioritize a large list (up to tens of thousands) of CVEs – a simple copy and paste function will provide them with a ranking of the most serious pertaining to their organization for further escalation.