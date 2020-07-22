Digital Shadows announces integration with Atlassian Jira

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Digital Shadows has announced full integration with popular issue and project tracking platform Atlassian Jira. It means that customers of both organizations can now receive real-time actionable intelligence via Digital Shadows SearchLight™ within Jira without building new processes or IT Support Management (ITSM) workflows.

Via the integration, Atlassian Jira and SearchLight clients are able to customize which alerts flow into their Jira instance. Alerts could include notifications of exposed documents, customer information, employee credentials, domain impersonation, open ports, or malicious mobile applications – as well as other key issues of importance to IT or security professionals.

Alerts are configurable by alert type, alert sub type, and severity level – enabling customers to fully tailor the intelligence they receive in Jira. While a full description is added within the alert itself, if customers need additional context this can be easily accessed via a link back to the SearchLight portal.

Combining Digital Shadows SearchLight with Jira is quick and easy. Digital Shadows customers should download the Digital Shadows App from the Atlassian Marketplace and enter their API details to start receiving incidents.