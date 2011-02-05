Digital Realty Completes Combination with InterXion

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Digital Realty and interconnection solutions announced it has completed the previously announced combination with Interxion. The transaction was consummated promptly following expiration of the related exchange offer at 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 12, 2020, in which 70,862,736 shares of InterXion,representing approximately 92.3% of total shares outstanding, were tendered.

Treatment of Untendered Shares of InterXion

Since less than 95% of Interxion’s total shares outstanding were acquired in the exchange offer, non- tendering holders of InterXion shares will receive shares of Digital Realty common stock (and/or cash in lieu of fractional shares of Digital Realty common stock) pursuant to a liquidation distribution, which is generally subject to a 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax. In addition, shares held by non-tendering InterXion shareholders will no longer be tradable on any stock exchange and are subject to transfer restrictions, including requiring a Dutch notarial deed of transfer.