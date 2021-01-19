DigiCert reaches significant milestones for Nordic region expansion

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Partnerships

DigiCert has hit a milestone of signing its 30th strategic partnership agreement within the region amongst major systems integrators, solution providers and global consultancies. The growing list includes respected leaders from across the Nordics, such as NNIT in Denmark, ATEA in Norway, and TietoEvry in Sweden.

People

DigiCert has also grown its regional leadership team with the promotion of Viktor Kedvall Prag as regional manager for the Nordics. The team has been further strengthened with experts in the field supporting business in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. DigiCert is investing in a growing team of regional experts to enhance account and technical support for partners and end customers across the Nordics.

Customers

DigiCert has steadily grown its customer base over the last two years, and recent high-profile expansion includes a partnership with Atea, a leading supplier of IT infrastructure and system integration in the Nordic and Baltic regions. In November, DigiCert and Atea jointly announced the launch of an Atea Managed Certificate Service offering insight into certificate health, usage and endpoint vulnerabilities to ensure the best possible customer experience for secure communication. Patrick Kvaksrud, service owner for Atea, says, “Atea is a trusted service provider and the new service delivered with DigiCert helps us overcome the time consuming burden of managing certificates, which allows our IT teams to focus on more valuable activities within our core business.”

Market

Based on data from NetCraft, an independent internet research company, DigiCert maintains regional market leadership across Organization Validated (OV) and Extended Validation (EV) TLS Certificates.