DigiCert announces partnership with Oracle

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced a partnership to provide DigiCert ONE, the platform for digital trust, on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Customers will benefit from DigiCert ONE’s fast time to value combined with OCI’s high-performance and security-first architecture for single and multi-cloud deployments. Moving forward, DigiCert and Oracle will collaborate on further integration into the OCI ecosystem to help joint customers manage their digital trust initiatives in a unified architecture.

With DigiCert ONE, customers can secure users, devices, servers, documents, software and more with a unified architecture that centralizes management of digital trust initiatives. DigiCert ONE is a modern, multi-tenant, cloud-native SaaS platform, with the flexibility to be deployed in customers’ private cloud or on premises, if required.

DigiCert ONE supports organizations across a wide variety of use cases, including securing connected medical devices for improved patient care, improving user trust in election data, protecting collection and analysis of device telemetry for improved retail operations, and automating user and device authentication to corporate IT services.

OCI provides a cloud infrastructure with built-in, always-on security that helps deliver compliance with rigorous security protocols and operations. It also delivers performance and reliability with simplified, transparent pricing, and flexible options to help customers meet their unique business needs, whether on premises or in the public cloud, using multiple cloud vendors or a combination.

OCI cloud regions, including OCI Dedicated Regions, offer all the benefits of public cloud services while allowing secure, high-performance, local environments that can help keep sensitive or regulated data and workloads separate to address data residency requirements based on location or sensitivity.

Oracle and DigiCert will jointly market and co-sell DigiCert ONE in a partnership designed to expand the DigiCert ONE portfolio’s existing global footprint.