DigiCert and Atea partner to deliver Managed Certificate Service for Nordic and Baltic regions

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. and Atea, a supplier of IT infrastructure and system integration in the Nordic and Baltic regions, today jointly announced a partnership to launch the new Atea Managed Certificate Service offering insight into certificate health, usage and endpoint vulnerabilities to ensure the best possible customer experience for secure communication.

Delivered by Atea Managed Services and powered by core DigiCert CertCentral® technology the new service includes the ability to automatically locate, identify, and track all certificates in use with 24/7 monitoring, management and renewals throughout any network and connected device environment.

The new Managed Certificate service is available via Basic and Plus tiers with a range of management, discovery and reporting features that span TLS/SSL and other digital certificates, PKI, lifecycle management and TCP endpoint reporting. DigiCert is the world’s leading Certificate Authority and one of the original CAs to provide industry requirements and related solutions that assert the value of validated identity, whether that’s organisations, individuals or things. The company has committed to numerous cutting-edge R&D projects around organisation identity, quantum computing and IoT device identity and customers rely on DigiCert to solve complex identity, authentication and encryption challenges.