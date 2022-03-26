Search
DigiCert Names Software Industry Veteran Christophe Bodin as Chief Revenue Officer

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

 DigiCert, Inc. has named Christophe Bodin the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Bodin brings a successful track record of scaling revenue and accelerating go-to-market strategies as DigiCert moves into its next phase of growth and expansion. DigiCert is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), Crosspoint Capital Partners, and TA Associates.

Bodin joins DigiCert at a time when the company is expanding its leadership in web trust and becoming the market-defining company in digital trust broadly.

Bodin comes to DigiCert with more than 25 years of experience in the software industry and is a leader of sales, marketing and customer success teams. He has held senior positions at Tradeshift, Anaplan, SBI Growth Advisory, IBM, Oracle and BEA Systems. His experience includes playing a key role at Anaplan scaling revenues during and after the company’s highly successful 2018 initial public offering.




