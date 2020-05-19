DigiCert Names Jason Sabin as CTO

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert has named Jason Sabin the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Sabin has been serving as Chief Information Officer at DigiCert since 2017 and has held a number of other executive roles at the company, including Chief Security Officer and head of research and development.

Sabin has had a profound influence at DigiCert in his more than eight years at the company, including overseeing QA, product development, research and development, security and IT operations and infrastructure. Most recently, as DigiCert’s CIO, Sabin led his team toward next-generation technology across DigiCert’s platforms, infrastructure and systems. Previous to that, as CSO, he built a security team, processes, procedures and technology to protect DigiCert’s critical assets and systems.

A lifelong tinkerer, Sabin has been programming since the fifth grade. He has more than 20 years of engineering and R&D experience working in the identity and security industry, with roles prior to DigiCert at NetIQ, Novell and Volera. He is an accomplished speaker at security, IoT and technology conferences. Sabin has twice been named a Utah Genius for top inventor, with more than 50 patents issued around identity, security, access management and cloud computing.